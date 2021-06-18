UP woman booked under NSA for killing toddler

Basti :

The accused woman, Parvati, has been in jail since May.

Parvati had allegedly kidnapped the child, identified as Ritesh, and held him captive.

After the boy's parents failed to pay the ransom demanded by her, she chopped off his limbs and tossed the body in the forest.

The mutilated body was recovered from the dense thickets in the Sonaha police limits after she confessed to the crime during police interrogation.

Circle Officer Rudhauli, Dhananjay Kushwaha, said, "After the mutilated body was found in a sack at Dariyapur forests, the accused's accomplice, Sandeep, was also arrested. However, the motive is unclear and the murder weapon is still missing."

He said Parvati masterminded the killing after she did not receive the ransom demanded from Ritesh's father.