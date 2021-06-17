MHA withdraws 'Y+' category security of TMC leader Mukul Roy

New Delhi :

The development comes after Roy recently rejoined the Trinamool Congress from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Roy's son Subhrangshu's Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) protection was also withdrawn last week.





The security withdrawal is reportedly initiated after Roy's written request to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The TMC leader made the request to the Central government to withdraw his security soon after he rejoined TMC.





Two Personal Security Officers (PSOs) and five armed guards have been providing round the clock security to Roy since he was given 'Y+' category security based on threat assessment.





The MHA issued the order to withdraw Roy's security on Wednesday.





However, Roy told media in Kolkata earlier that he has already "relieved the CRPF personnel from his security." But CRPF Headquarters said the personnel continue to be on duty.





The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) which is providing 'Y+' category security to the TMC leader is waiting state police to take over his security before the force withdraws its officer from the duty to avoid any unprecedented situation.





"Central government has issued orders therefore it is in process. Once handed over to state police then CRPF will be withdrawn," a CRPF official, privy to the development, told IANS.