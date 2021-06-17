Now there's Green Fungus too? Here's everything you need to know about it

Chennai :

What is Green Fungus?





Green fungus or Aspergillosis is a rare infection caused by commonly found species of fungi known as Aspergillus. It is found both indoors and outdoors, and most people breathe in Aspergillus spores every day.





What causes Green Fungus?





The disease can occur from simply breathing microscopic spores of the aspergillus fungus. While in normal circumstances, the body's immune system suppresses the growth of any spores within the body, in certain cases the body is not able to suppress the growth of the spores. Those with compromised immune systems and those recovering or suffering from lung diseases are at a higher risk of developing Green Fungus.





The cause of the rising number of fungal infections in COVID-19 patients has been attributed to various factors, including lung damage, overuse of steroids, weakened immune system, and lowered infection control in overworked hospitals.





Is it communicable?





Fungal diseases such as Black, Yellow, and Green Fungus are not communicable — they cannot spread from one human to another or between people and animals.





What are the symptoms of Green Fungus?





Different types of aspergillosis can cause different symptoms. The symptoms of allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA) are similar to asthma symptoms such as wheezing, shortness of breath, cough, fever.





Among the symptoms of allergic Aspergillus sinusitis are: Stuffiness, runny nose, headache, reduced ability to smell.





Symptoms of an aspergilloma or “fungus ball” include: Cough, coughing up blood, shortness of breath.





Symptoms for chronic pulmonary aspergillosis are: Weight loss, cough, coughing up blood, fatigue

shortness of breath.





How to prevent Green Fungus infection?