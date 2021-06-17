Thu, Jun 17, 2021

SUV-Hiran cases: NIA raids ex-encounter specialist's home

Published: Jun 17,202111:45 AM by IANS

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the home of former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma at Andheri in connection with the ongoing probe into the cases of SUV planting and businessman Mansukh Hiran murder.

Mumbai:
An NIA team swooped at his home and carried out searches and later detained Sharma. 

The NIA action came in the sensational case of the SUV with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat note abandoned near Antilia, home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25. 

Soon after that, the police recovered the body of the SUV owner from the Thane Creek marshes on March 5, as both the cases triggered a huge political row.
