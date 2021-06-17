SUV-Hiran cases: NIA raids ex-encounter specialist's home

Mumbai :

An NIA team swooped at his home and carried out searches and later detained Sharma.





The NIA action came in the sensational case of the SUV with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat note abandoned near Antilia, home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25.





Soon after that, the police recovered the body of the SUV owner from the Thane Creek marshes on March 5, as both the cases triggered a huge political row.