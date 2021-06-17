UP: Jilted lover fires at groom, kills cousin instead

Pratapgarh :

The incident took place in Saraykher Kha village in Pratapgarh on Tuesday night.





The Pratapgarh police on Wednesday, arrested the prime accused identified as Vivek Singh in connection with the killing of the bride's cousin, Prem Singh, 38.





After the arrest, the accused Vivek confessed that he was in love with the bride, and fired a shot targeting the groom in order to stop the wedding. However, he missed the target and the bullet hit Prem, who died on the way to hospital.





The police have also arrested the accomplice of the prime accused who was reportedly with him at the time of the incident.





Deputy Superintendent of Police (Raniganj) Dr Atul Anjan Tripathi told reporters that the marriage of one Nigam Singh's daughter was to be solemnized at Saraykher Kha village on Tuesday night.





The groom's party had come from Delhi. When the welcome ceremony was taking place and the cousin of the bride, Prem, was busy in arrangements, the accused Vivek, who claimed to be in love with the bride, arrived at the venue and opened fire targeting the groom.





The bullet, however, hit Prem and left him critically injured. The family members took him to the district hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.





The DSP said, "Initially, the police suspected it to be a case of celebratory firing, but a detailed investigation and interrogation of the accused revealed his intentions.





An FIR under Section 302 of IPC has been registered at the Raniganj police station against Vivek Singh and his accomplice Firoz Alam. Both have been arrested.





The DSP said that Vivek had been threatening the girl and his family of dire consequences if they dared to fix her marriage with someone else. The bride's father told police that the accused had made several attempts to prevent his daughter's marriage.