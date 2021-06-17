Constable booked for seeking bribe from gutka seller

Thane :

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered an offence against a police constable in Maharashtra's Thane city for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1.20 lakh from a person in exchange of not taking any action against him for selling gutka, which is banned in the state, an official said.





The case against the constable, who is attached to the Mumbra police station in the city, was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act by the ACB's Thane unit on Wednesday, he said.





The constable, Uday Bhaskar Kirpan, had demanded Rs 1,20,000 from the complainant for not registering a case against him and his brother after they were found selling gutka illegally. The constable later agreed to accept Rs 50,000 as the first instalment. However, the complainant approached the ACB, which registered a case against the policeman, the anti-graft agency said.