Three missing after boat mishap in Patna

Patna :

The incident occurred near Bhadra Ghat under the Alamganj police station in the state capital. The eyewitnesses said that there were 18 persons on the boat which was loaded with sand.





The boat drowned after it reached the middle of the river, following which the eyewitnesses informed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). An NDRF team located nearby immediately swung into action and managed to rescue 15 persons.





According to a senior official of the NDRF, a search operation is underway to rescue the three other persons.





Due to continuous rain in Bihar, several rivers in the northern part of the state are flowing near to the danger level.





In Bagha, a man driving a Mahindra Bolero saved himself after his vehicle drowned in flash floods on Wednesday.





The vehicle flew off the road after a sudden jump in the water level of Harka river, a tributary of Gandak river. The incident occurred near the Bansgaon Osani village.





Meanwhile, several villages in West Champaran and Bagha districts have been flooded after 4.8 lakh cusec of water was released from the Valmiki Nagar Barrage on Wednesday.





A large amount of water had accumulated at the Valmiki Nagar Barrage following incessant rain in the lowland areas of Nepal. Hence the water was released from there, which further spread into Bettiah and Chanpatia sub-towns.





The water is flowing three feet above the surface of the Bettiah-Natkatiaganj main road. Transportation on this stretch has been partially disrupted due to the increased water level.