Six Naxals killed in encounter with police in Visakhapatnam

Vishakhapatnam :

Six Naxals were neutralised in an exchange of fire with Greyhounds police parties in Visakhapatnam, informed BV Krishna Rao, Superintendent of Police (SP), Visakha Rural district. Rao stated that further details of the encounter would be made public today evening.





The official statement released by the Andhra Pradesh Director General said, "Today at morning hours, an exchange of fire took place between CPI (Maoist) and Greyhounds parties at Theegalametta forest areas (Koyyru surrounding areas) under PS limits of Mampa, Visakhapatnam district, Andhra Pradesh.





Six dead bodies including female dead bodies are recovered. One AK, one SLR, one Carbine, three 303 Rifles and one Tapancha are also recovered from the spot." No casualties among the police personnel were reported.