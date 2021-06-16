India's active Covid caseload falls below 9L after 70 days

New Delhi :

A net decline of 47,946 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 2.92 per cent of the country's total positive cases, reveals the latest data of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).





India continues to report a sustained slide in the daily new Covid-19 cases with its fresh 24 hours report showing 62,224 cases. Less than 1 lakh daily new cases have been reported for nine consecutive days now.





Union Health Ministry said it was a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the states as well as Union Territories (UTs).





As more people are getting recovered from Covid-19 infection, India's daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for 34 consecutive days now, said the data, adding 1,07,628 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.





Over 45,000 (45,404) more recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases.





Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,83,88,100 people have already recovered from Covid-19 and 1,07,628 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 95.80 per cent, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.





With ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 19,30,987 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 38.33 crore (38,33,06,971) tests so far.





While on one side testing has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly positivity rate is currently at 4.17 per cent while the daily positivity rate stands at 3.22 per cent on Wednesday.





"It has remained less than 5 per cent for 9 consecutive days now," mentions the data.





Meanwhile, India crossed the landmark of 26 crore vaccination coverage on Tuesday. A total of 26,19,72,014 vaccine doses have been administered through 36,17,099 sessions. A total of 28,00,458 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.