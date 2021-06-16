Wed, Jun 16, 2021

Terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter

Published: Jun 16,202108:59 AM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

One terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter at Wagoora, Naugam area of Srinagar, police said on Wednesday morning.

File photo.
File photo.
Srinagar:
"One unidentified terrorist killed. Search going on," police said. 

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place on Tuesday night after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists. 

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. 

After the encounter started police said that two terrorists were trapped.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations