Gurugram Police train over 5,800 students to raise awareness on Cyber Security

Gurgaon :

To fight against the rising challenges of Cyber Crimes, the Gurugram Police in associated with Society for Safe Gurgaon (SSG) and Indo-Israeli cyber security enterprise and SafeHouse Technologies organised the 9th edition of Gurugram Police Internship (GPCSSI 2021) Under the mentorship of ACP Cyber crime Karan Goel and the entire Gurugram police cyber crime team in coordination with Rakshit Tandon Advisor Cyber Peace foundation.





According to the police, this cyber crime internship has been a flagship event since 2013. The objective of the internship is to harness the potential of these young minds and giving them the right direction of Cyber Security Road Map.





On the inaugural session K.K. Rao, Commissioner of Police, said, "We are always in pursuit of excellence for our Cyber Crime Detection Unit, and we understand the need to actively promote Cyber Security among the public. With the help of latest technology, we are updating Public Interface systems and internal police processes, that will enable the department to improve our efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency. GPCSSI was started in 2013 with 22 interns and today we have more than 5,800 students who registered for GPCSSI 2021".





"We have seen a rise in Cyber Frauds and misuse of Internet especially during the pandemic and it is the need of the hour to literate more and more individuals to create awareness and what better to train these young minds. These young minds will be our cyber ambassadors and will add to the society," Tandon said.