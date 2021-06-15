Party like mother, should not be betrayed: Chirag Paswan

New Delhi :

In his first reaction after his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras ousted him as the leader of the party in Lok Sabha, LJP president Chirag Paswan on Tuesday likened the organization to a mother who should not be ''betrayed''.





In a tweet, he said he made efforts to keep the party founded by his father Ram Vilas Paswan and his family together but failed. People are supreme in a democracy, Paswan said and thanked those who have kept faith in the party.





Paswan also shared a letter he had written to Paras, the youngest brother of his father, in March in which he had highlighted his uncle's unhappiness over a number of issues, including his elevation as the party president.