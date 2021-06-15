India registers lowest Covid cases of over 60K since March 29

New Delhi :

This is the eighth consecutive day when India has reported less than one lakh Covid cases.





On June 14, India recorded 70,421 cases.





India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,95,70,871. The active cases have come down below 10 lakh. The country has 9,13,378 active cases presently and has witnessed 3,77,031 deaths so far.





According to the Health Ministry, a total of 1,17,525 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,82,80,472 till date.





The Health Ministry said that a total of 25,90,44,072 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 39,27,154 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.





According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 38,13,75,984 samples have been tested up to June 14 for Covid-19. Of these 17,51,358 samples were tested on Monday.