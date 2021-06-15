Two officials in Rajasthan held for taking bribe

Jaipur :

A sub-divisional officer posted in Udaipur's Lasadiya was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000.

SDM Lasadiya (Udaipur) Sunil Jhingonia had demanded a monthly extortion amount of Rs 50,000 from the owner of a mine.





He was threatening to shut down the mine and was demanding the money to allow him continue mining work without any disturbance from his side, DG of Anti-Corruption Bureau B L Soni said, adding that he was arrested from Jaipur.





In another case, the ACB officials arrested Matasula (Salumbar Tehsil) Patwari Rajendra Singh Chauhan for taking a bribe of Rs 65,000 for a work related to land conversion.