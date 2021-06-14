Mon, Jun 14, 2021

Pashupati Kumar Paras recognised as LJP's floor leader in Lok Sabha

Published: Jun 14,202110:59 PM by PTI

Mail

Five of the LJP's six MPs had met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday and given him a written request for appointing Paras as their leader in place of Chirag.

File photo: PTI
New Delhi:
Pashupati Kumar Paras, brother of the late LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, was Monday recognised as the party's floor leader in Lok Sabha in place of Paswan's son Chirag.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat Monday issued a revised list of floor leaders of parties in a notification in which Paras has been listed as the leader of Lok Janshakti Party.

Conversations