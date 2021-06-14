Mumbai's Dharavi logs Zero new COVID-19 cases over last 24 hours

Mumbai :

Good news poured in for Mumbai's Dharavi, known as Asia's largest slum, which did not report a single COVID-19 case over the last 24 hours, the first time since February 2, the city's civic body said on Monday. The tally of infection in Dharavi held steady at 6,861, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) which said that the active caseload of Dharavi is at 13, out of which six are in home isolation and 7 in hospitals, including 3 who are in critical care units.





Dharavi which has a population of about 10 lakh densely packed into an area of 2.1 square kilometers had reported its first COVID-19 case on April 1 last year. On April 8 this year, it recorded its highest ever single day spike of 99 cases during the second wave of the virus outbreak. Vijay Wadetttiwar, state minister for Disaster Management and Rehabilitation told ANI: "Dharavi is Asia's largest slum and logged zero cases of COVID-19 in a single day. It is a clear indicator that Mumbai is recovering well. Credits for this go to Mumbai authorities for better COVID management and Dharavi residents. It is a clear indicator that Mumbai is strongly fighting against COVID-19."





Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, "It is a success not only for the BMC, but for all the residents of Dharavi. All of them should be thanked." In the first wave of the Covid pandemic, the number of daily cases dipped below 30 after September 2020, with no new cases reported in a period of 24 hours on six occasions. Zero cases were reported once in December 2020 and on four days in January and once in February this year.





The Mayor Pednekar said today was the seventh time that the one of the worlds' densest urban settlements was reporting zero cases over the past two years. "It is very densely populated area. In the second wave of COVID-19 in Dharavi, the number of patients has come to zero today. This has happened not once, but now total 7 times that Dharavi logged zero patients of COVID-19," the Mumbai mayor said.





Pednekar also lauded the efforts of Dharavi Assistant Municipal Commission Kiran Dighavkar for the feat. "Dharavikars have done this. This continuity is necessary and all of us must continue to wear masks and avoid crowding. We have seen what citizens and municipalities can do. Dharavi taxes have given support to the concept of 'my family, my responsibility'," she said.





As per the state health bulletin on Sunday, Maharashtra reported 10,442 new COVID cases, 7,504 recoveries and 483 deaths. The total cases touched 59,08,992 including 1,55,588 active cases and 56,39,271 recoveries. The total death toll was at 1,11,104.