Congress, NCP demand CBI reveal outcome in Sushant death case

New Delhi :

The Congress and the NCP, allies in the Shiv Sena-led MVA government in Maharashtra, on Monday demanded that the CBI reveal its final finding into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.





The NCP said the CBI probe into the case was politically motivated.





The comments came on the first death anniversary of Bollywood actor Rajput.





NCP leader and state minister Nawab Malik said, ''If Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered, who is his killer. The case was handed over to the CBI for political reasons and after a year, there has been no response from the investigating agency about whether the case has been solved .'' ''The BJP politicised the death with an eye on Bihar elections (held in late 2020) and hatched a conspiracy to defame the Maharashtra government,'' Malik alleged.





State Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant said ''It's been a year since the unfortunate death of Sushant Singh Rajput, 310 days since the CBI started investigation and 250 days since an AIIMS panel ruled out murder.'' ''When will the CBI declare its final conclusion? Why the CBI has kept a lid on it? The CBI is under immense pressure from its political bosses,'' Sawant alleged.





Rajput (34) was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020, and the CBI is conducting a probe into the case.





The Narcotics Control Bureau is separately carrying out a probe into the alleged drugs angle related to the actor's death.





Sawant also sought to know why the NIA has been unable to nab the mastermind of the ''Antilia plot'' (planting of explosives outside residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in south Mumbai).





''The Antilia plot was hatched by officers, including sacked API Sachin Waze, who were from then Mumbai police commissioner's office. Why is the NIA not able to nab the mastermind? Is this protection a part of some deal?'' the Congress leader asked.





Sawant questioned why former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh is not being interrogated by the NIA in the case.





The NIA keeps asking for more time from court, but does nothing, he said.





''Param Bir Singh's unsubstantiated allegations (related to corruption) are given more value than circumstantial evidence in the Antilia case to divert attention of people. The Modi government is using the NIA, the ED and the CBI as political weapons to target and defame the MVA. These agencies are no more independent, but truth always prevails,'' Sawant asserted.