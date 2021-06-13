Foundation stone laid for TTD temple in Jammu

Jammu :

With the allotment of land in this village by the Jammu administration, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has commenced the construction of the temple





The foundation laying ceremony was held in the presence of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy and others.





The sacred kalasams were brought to Yagashala by Subba Reddy and Jawahar Reddy. They performed Abhishekam to the stone kept in the construction area.





This was followed by Silanyasa Puja, Chaturveda Parayanam, Navagraha Stotra Parayanam, Maha Vishnu Puja and then the stone was consecrated in the ground and special puja was performed, the TTD said.





Later, the Jammu Lt. Governor was apprised of the plan of the upcoming temple and other amenities.





The temple is coming up on 62 acres of land at a cost of Rs 33.22 crore.





The temple will be managed by TTD. The construction is likely to be completed in 18 months.