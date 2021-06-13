Bhopal women group's unique initiative to protect environment

Bhopal :

This women's group comprises of wives of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in Bhopal under the name 'Crazy Innovative Women's group'. This group of women has planted saplings in the residential areas and also taken a pledge to protect them by setting up tree guards.





The purpose of planting these saplings is to reduce pollution. This is the reason that this group of women are planting saplings in populated and market areas.





The women's group has also got the support of Bhopal's Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Irshad Wali in their endeavour. He is himself monitoring and inspecting the trees in the market and crowded places.





The members of the women's group are also spreading awareness among general public about tree plantation and environmental protection in different populated areas of Bhopal such as Chuna Bhatti, Kolar Road, New Market, 10 Number Market etc.