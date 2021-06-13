Youngsters booked for organizing birthday party in Hyd

Hyderabad :

The youngsters including girls participated in the birthday party which was organized at a farm house at Kadthal in Ranga Reddy district under the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.





In blatant violation of the Covid-19 protocol and the ongoing lockdown, the guests consumed liquor and danced with DJ. The participants, most of them college students, violated social distancing norms and many were without mask.





On receiving information about the party, police reached the venue in the early hours of the day. Deputy Commissioner of Police N. Prakash Reddy said the police seized liquor bottles.





Police booked a case against the organizers and guests for violation of the lockdown norms and took up further investigation.





The organizers choose the farm house outside the city for the birthday party, apparently to avoid police.





This is the second such case in less than a week. Hyderabad police had on June 11 booked nine persons for celebrating birthday in violation of Covid protocol. The police had taken action after a video of the celebration in Habeeb Nagar area went viral on social media. A large maskless crowd was seen in the video dancing to loud music and flashing swords.





The birthday celebration was organized late on June 9. Birthday boys Arjun and Sriram were among those booked for flouting Covid norms.





Covid induced lockdown norms are in effect across Telangana till June 19. The lockdown is in force between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.





All gatherings including social, political,religious, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural are prohibited.