Sun, Jun 13, 2021

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal offers worship at Lord Venkateswara temple

Published: Jun 13,202112:27 PM by PTI

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday offered worship at the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File Photo)
Tirupathi: Goyal, along with his wife and family members, arrived here last night on a one day spiritual visit and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara early this morning, a temple official said. After his worship, Piyush Goyal was honoured with a sacred silk cloth and a holy memento by TTD Additional Executive Officer A Venkata Dharma Reddy, the official said. Goyal had visited the hill temple in March this year, he said.

