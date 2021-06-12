Mehbooba, Altaf condemn Sopore terror attack

Srinagar :

"The issue of Jammu and Kashmir cannot be resolved by gun," Mehbooba said.

"Dialogue is the way forward for all issues."

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari also condemned the Sopore firing incident.

In a statement, Bukhari termed the attack most gruesome and heart wrenching.

"Violence has never been a solution but a huge impediment in peace and progress of any society. Extremist forces are only adding to the sufferings of people. Regardless of any political, ideological or religious motivations -- violence in any of its manifestations is unacceptable," Bukhari said.

He said that the senseless violence has ravaged all the sections of the society in Jammu and Kashmir inflicting a heavy toll on precious human lives.

"Not only a generation of humans has been lost to this barbaric mode of communication but forces inimical to peace have also wrecked havoc to the socio-economic conditions of the people during the last over three decades," he observed.