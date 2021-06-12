719 doctors died in 2nd wave, Bihar records highest deaths

New Delhi :

The second wave of coronavirus pandemic across the country is not over yet. This is the reason doctors are losing their lives every day while saving the lives of Covid-infected patients.





According to the IMA, a total of 1,467 doctors have died so far since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. As many as 748 doctors had lost their lives during the first wave of the pandemic.





Delhi is the only state after Bihar where more deaths of doctors have been reported. According to official figures, 109 doctors have died in Delhi, 79 in Uttar Pradesh, 43 in Rajasthan, 39 in Jharkhand and 35 in Andhra Pradesh.





However, there are some states where only a few doctors have lost their lives such as one in Puducherry, two in Tripura, two in Uttarakhand, two in Goa, while three doctors in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab have died due to infections during the second wave.





According to the information provided by the IMA, most of the doctors between 30 to 55 years have lost their lives during the second wave of Covid-19, including resident doctors and doctors working as interns. Apart from these doctors, some pregnant women doctors have also lost their lives in the line of duty.





The coronavirus pandemic curve also seems to be flattening across the country, as 84,332 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours and 4,002 infected persons lost their lives due to the virus, according to the union health ministry data.