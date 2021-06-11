Maha's daily Covid toll hits new peak of 2,619, cases stay high

Mumbai :

Sparking concerns, Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 deaths shot up to a new peak, above the 2,000 level, while new infections remained above the 11,000 mark for the second consecutive day, health officials said on Friday.

Against 1,915 deaths declared on Thursday, the state now revealed a whopping 2,619 fatalities (comprising 406 new and 2,213 earlier deaths), taking the toll to 106,367.

The number of fresh cases dropped from 12,207 on Thursday to 11,766, to send the tally to 58,87,853.

In Mumbai, for the 15th consecutive day, the new infections remained below the 1,000 level, but went up from 655 on Thursday to 721, taking the city tally to 714,216. Deaths went up from 22 a day earlier to 24, to take total fatalities in the country's commercial capital to 15,079.

The number of active cases rose from 160,693 to 161,704, while 8,104 fully cured patients returned home, taking the total to 56,16,857, while the recovery rate dropped from 95.45 per cent to 95.04 per cent.

The Mumbai Circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts - saw cases rise from 2,058 to 2,127, taking the tally to 15,58,999, while with 189 more deaths, the toll reached 29,980.

Meanwhile, the number of people in home isolation was 10,04,770, while 6,024 were in institutional quarantine.