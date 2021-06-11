Andhra reports 8K new Covid cases, tally over 17.9 lakh

Vijayawada :

On a positive note, 11,135 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to over 16.8 lakh.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 1,396, followed by East Godavari (1,271), West Godavari (887), Anantapur (698), Kadapa (693), Prakasam (561), Visakhapatnam (500), Guntur (488), Krishna (462), Srikakulam (421), Nellore (407), Vizianagaram (254) and Kurnool (201).

With the addition of the new cases, Kadapa district breached the 1 lakh-mark in its overall Covid tally. Except for Krishna and Vizianagaram, all other districts in Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh Covid cases.

Meanwhile, 61 persons succumbed to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, increasing the state's overall death toll to 11,824.

With 1.01 lakh more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh has crossed the 2.02 crore-mark.