Lalu celebrates 74th birthday in Delhi, daughter Misa shares photo

Patna :

A blood donation camp was organised in the RJD office on the occasion, while party workers held food programmes for the poor and the deprived.





The RJD supremo cut a cake along with wife Rabri Devi. Sharing the picture Misa Bharti wrote, "Papa se hi jahan hai, papa jahan hai wahan jahan hai. Happy Birthday Papa."





In the pictures shared, Misa and Rabri are seen feeding cake to Lalu Prasad.





Lalu Prasad's elder son and former state health minister, Tej Pratap Yadav, also wished his father on his birthday.





Tej Pratap tweeted: "Happy Birthday Papa. May you live long. I love you papa."





There were several posters put up by RJD workers on the streets of Patna wishing Lalu Prasad on his birthday.