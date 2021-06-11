US Consulate in Hyd to resume student visa services

Hyderabad :

"Our capacity remains limited for the health and safety of our staff and customers, and to do our part in reducing the spread of Covid-19," the Consulate General tweeted.





"Facilitating legitimate student travel to the United States remains a top priority for the US Mission to India. Please keep a close eye on our websites and social media pages for updates on our operating status," it added.





It also advised students to keep monitoring its website https://ustraveldocs.com/IN/, for appointment availability.





The Consulate General had cancelled all routine visa services from May 3 in view of Covid-19 situation.



