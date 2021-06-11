Fri, Jun 11, 2021

US Consulate in Hyd to resume student visa services

Published: Jun 11,202112:06 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The US Consulate General in Hyderabad on Friday announced that it will resume July and August student visa appointments from June 14.

Hyderabad:
"Our capacity remains limited for the health and safety of our staff and customers, and to do our part in reducing the spread of Covid-19," the Consulate General tweeted. 

"Facilitating legitimate student travel to the United States remains a top priority for the US Mission to India. Please keep a close eye on our websites and social  media pages for updates on our operating status," it added. 

It also advised students to keep monitoring its website https://ustraveldocs.com/IN/,  for appointment availability. 

The Consulate General had cancelled all routine visa services from May 3 in view of Covid-19 situation. 

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations