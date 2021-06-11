Fri, Jun 11, 2021

Rahul takes dig at govt over report on pension rules

Published: Jun 11,202108:30 AM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used the word 'alethophobia' on Thursday to take a swipe at the government over its reported decision to amend pension rules.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)
New Delhi:
''Alethophobia -- the fear of truth,'' he wrote on Twitter, citing a news report quoting former intelligence and security officials that the new pension rules are a gag order. 

According to the report, the amendment to Rule 8 means that pension can be withheld or withdrawn if the pensioner disobeys the rules and retired officials have to sign an undertaking to this effect.


Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations