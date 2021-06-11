Rahul takes dig at govt over report on pension rules

New Delhi :

''Alethophobia -- the fear of truth,'' he wrote on Twitter, citing a news report quoting former intelligence and security officials that the new pension rules are a gag order.





According to the report, the amendment to Rule 8 means that pension can be withheld or withdrawn if the pensioner disobeys the rules and retired officials have to sign an undertaking to this effect.





Alethophobia- the fear of truth. pic.twitter.com/nxNKzq0QXL — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 10, 2021



