Rahul takes dig at govt over report on pension rules

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used the word 'alethophobia' on Thursday to take a swipe at the government over its reported decision to amend pension rules.
New Delhi:
''Alethophobia -- the fear of truth,'' he wrote on Twitter, citing a news report quoting former intelligence and security officials that the new pension rules are a gag order.
According to the report, the amendment to Rule 8 means that pension can be withheld or withdrawn if the pensioner disobeys the rules and retired officials have to sign an undertaking to this effect.
