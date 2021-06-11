Fresh FIR against former Arunachal Chief Minister in corruption case

Tirap :

The CBI, after conducting an enquiry, has alleged that PWD officials of Arunachal awarded the tender to firms controlled by family of Tuki, the then PWD minister, at his behest and without inviting tenders, which caused wrongful loss to the state government and ‘wrongful’ gain to the minister and his relatives.





The work of Rs 14.71 lakh was awarded by the then commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya suo motu to state PWD in 2005, despite the fact that it ‘did not have required establishment and wherewithal’ in Salt Lake area, where the construction was to take place