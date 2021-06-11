Fri, Jun 11, 2021

Nationwide campaign to counter rumours on vaccination drive: Naqvi

Published: Jun 11,202106:42 AM

A nationwide campaign will be launched by social and educational institutions to curb and crush rumours and apprehensions spread by nefarious and vested interests” about the anti-COVID vaccination drive being conducted in India, Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday.

New Delhi:
State   Haj   committees,   Waqf   boards,  their  associate  organizations,  Central  Waqf  Council,  Maulana      Azad      Education      Foundation,  and  other  social  and    educational    institutions    will  be  part  of  the  campaign  Jaan Hai To Jahaan Hai, to be launched     especially     in   villages   and   remote    areas    of    the    country, he said.

The    senior    BJP    minister said Women Self Help Groups will also   be   included   in   the  campaign.  These  groups    will    inform    the  people  about  some  narrow-minded     self-interests     creating fear and confusion on the   vaccines.   Such   elements   are an enemy of the health and well-being of the people, he told reporters.    The    above-named    organisations  and  groups  will  encourage  people  to  get     vaccinated     to     tackle  the  pandemic,  the minister said. “Unfortunately, some narrow-minded elements are creating confusion and fear on the vaccination front. They are not only enemies of the health and well-being   of   the   people   but   also   of   the   country,”   Naqvi   said.

