Nationwide campaign to counter rumours on vaccination drive: Naqvi

State Haj committees, Waqf boards, their associate organizations, Central Waqf Council, Maulana Azad Education Foundation, and other social and educational institutions will be part of the campaign Jaan Hai To Jahaan Hai, to be launched especially in villages and remote areas of the country, he said.





The senior BJP minister said Women Self Help Groups will also be included in the campaign. These groups will inform the people about some narrow-minded self-interests creating fear and confusion on the vaccines. Such elements are an enemy of the health and well-being of the people, he told reporters. The above-named organisations and groups will encourage people to get vaccinated to tackle the pandemic, the minister said. “Unfortunately, some narrow-minded elements are creating confusion and fear on the vaccination front. They are not only enemies of the health and well-being of the people but also of the country,” Naqvi said.