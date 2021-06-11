Fri, Jun 11, 2021

Right to life also for those without internet, provide walk-in vaccines for all, says Rahul

Jun 11,2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded that every person walking into a COVID vaccination centre should get the jab, saying those who do not have access to internet also have right to life.

File photo
New Delhi:
The Congress has been batting for vaccines for the  poor,  especially  those  living  in  far-flung  and rural areas, who do not have digital access or smart phones. The opposition party has also been   demanding   that   COWIN   registration   should not be mandatory for getting the COVID vaccine. “Online registration is not enough for the vaccine.

Every person walking in at a vaccination  centre  should  get  the  vaccine.  Those  who  do  not  have  access  to  internet  also  have  the right to life,” he said in a tweet in Hindi. The Congress has been critical of the government’s  vaccination  policy  and  its  handling  of  the Covid situation in the country.Meanwhile,  the  Centre  had  released  the  revised guidelines for the national COVID vaccination  programme  under  which  the  central  government will procure 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the manufacturers in the country.

