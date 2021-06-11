Fri, Jun 11, 2021

India to receive share of 80 mn vax doses through COVAX: US

Published: Jun 11,202106:30 AM

India will be receiving a share of the 80 million (8 crores) COVID-19 vaccines through the UN-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing programme that President Joe Biden has announced, according to a senior State Department official.

Representative image
New Delhi:
On  June  2,  President  Biden  announced  that  the  US  will  allocate  75  per  cent  —  nearly 1.9 crores of the first tranche of 2.5 crore   doses   —   of   COVID-19   vaccines   from   its   stockpile   through   the   UN-backed  COVAX  global  vaccine  sharing  programme  to  countries  in  South  and  Southeast  Asia  as  well  as  Africa.  The  move   is   part   of   his   administration’s   framework   for   sharing   80   million   (8   crores)  vaccines  globally  by  the  end  of  June.

According  to  a  White  House  fact  sheet, nearly 19 million vaccines will be shared through COVAX. “I don’t have the specific details on when the shipment of vaccines will be arriving in  India.  Of  course,  India  will  be  in  receipt  of  a  share  of  those  80  million  vaccines   and   through   COVAX,   I   believe   there  were  some  six  million  vaccines  destined  for  the  region,”  State  Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.

COVID-19  Vaccines  Global  Access,  abbreviated as COVAX, is a worldwide initiative  aimed  at  equitable  access  to  COVID-19  vaccines  directed  by  Gavi,  the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic   Preparedness   Innovations,   and the World Health Organisation.“We  know  that  India  has  suffered  tremendously  with  this  pandemic  and  as  we  have  done  in  the  case  of  these  vaccines, but also as we did even prior to this vaccine sharing announcement.

We  have  demonstrated  our  commitment to work closely with our partners in India,” he said.

India records highest fatalities

India’s daily spike of coronavirus cases  remained  below  the  1  lakh  mark  for  the  third  consecutive  day  as  only  94,052  new  infections  were  recorded  during a 24-hour period, according to the Health Ministry on Thursday.

However, highest single-day fatalities with 6,148 new deaths was recorded  in  the  last  24  hours,  as  Bihar  revised   its   numbers   over   the   past   month, after an audit.  Bihar reported 3,971   COVID   deaths   in   the   last   24   hours after the audit. The cumulative caseload  stands  at  2,91,83,121,  including   2,76,55,493   recoveries,   11,67,952   active cases and 3,59,676 deaths.

