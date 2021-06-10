More Covid deaths in Maharashtra than in Goa: C.T. Ravi

Panaji :

Ravi said that in comparison to Maharastra, the Goa government has handled the pandemic crisis better.

Ravi is in Goa along with B.L. Santhosh, national general secretary in-charge of organisation, to meet party leaders and legislators in order to chalk out plans for the upcoming state assembly polls which are scheduled to be held in 2022.

"There are more deaths and positive cases in Maharashtra, which is headed by three parties. There are more positive cases and deaths than in Goa. It (pandemic) has been handled well (in Goa). A new hospital has also been opened and facilities are provided to people. Slowly it is coming under control," Ravi told reporters in Panaji.

The senior party official also refuted reports about differences between Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane which had spilled out in the open regularly for several months over control of the state's Covid management apparatus.

"Everybody is one. Is there a doubt in your mind? There is no doubt in their minds. All are working together... You have doubt that is why you think like this," Ravi cryptically said, adding that there were no differences between the two leaders.

When asked about the party's preparation for the 2022 state assembly elections, Ravi said: "The BJP is not just there for elections. We also work under the motto of 'Sewa hi Sangathan'. There are other parties who work only for elections. We do not do that. This party is for the people".

Ravi also dodged a question from the media as to whether the pandemic would impact the political fortunes of political parties across the board.

"Pandemic is there in Europe, US, across the world. Not just in India. It is there in every region... In one year, two vaccines have been manufactured in India. What the administration can do and leadership can do, has been done," he said.