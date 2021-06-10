Jagan garnered Rs 34K cr investment, employed 1.3L in 2 yrs: YSRCP

Amaravati :

"Reddy-led state government gives equal importance to welfare as well as development. After coming to power in the past two years, investments worth Rs 34,000 crore have been garnered, leading to the employment of 1.3 lakh people," said Reddy.





Citing the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the MP said AP got better investments than the neighbouring states.





According to DPIIT's statistics, the YSRCP leader claimed that the southern state received investments worth Rs 40,000 crore under N. Chandrababu Naidu's five-year rule, compared to Rs 30,000 crore investments in Jagan's two-years alone.





"Under Jagan Mohan Reddy's leadership, the state won Niti Aayog's accolades on various fronts," he noted.





Meanwhile, he took a jibe at Naidu that he doesn't talk about the 'vote for notes' scam but always used to claim that he gave everything such as toilet, tumbler, plate and others.





"Few leaders still hanging in with Naidu are his partners in crime, from backstabbing NTR (N. T. Rama Rao) to cheating, betraying and looting people," alleged Reddy, commenting on Naidu's close circle of associates.



