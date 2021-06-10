PM Modi condoles demise of Asian Games gold-winning former boxer Dingko Singh

New Delhi :

Singh, who inspired a generation of Indian pugilists with his swashbuckling ring craft and flamboyant personality, died on Thursday after a long battle with liver cancer.





He was 42 and had been fighting the disease since 2017. He is survived by his wife Babai Ngangom, a son and a daughter.





"Shri Dingko Singh was a sporting superstar, an outstanding boxer who earned several laurels and also contributed to furthering the popularity of boxing," Modi tweeted.





"Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he said.