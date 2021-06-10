Thu, Jun 10, 2021

Rahul emphasises power of local languages

Published: Jun 10,202107:51 AM by PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hailed the power of local languages and stressed the need to conserve each one of them.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)
New Delhi:
Gandhi's remarks came over a media report which said that scepticism about COVID-19 vaccination among tribal villagers in Maharashtra's Melghat forest is being reversed with advocacy in the local Korku language. 

Tagging the report, Gandhi tweeted, ''This story from Melghat forest proves the power of local languages and the need to conserve each one of them.'' ''My congratulations to the local administration for attaining 100% vaccination of Korku speaking population in the area,'' he said.


