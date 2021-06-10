Govt hikes MSP for paddy by Rs 72 to Rs 1,940/quintal

New Delhi :

Among the commercial crops, the MSP of cotton was increased by Rs 211 per quintal to Rs 5,726 for medium staple variety, and by Rs 200 per quintal to Rs 6,025 for long-staple variety of cotton for the 2021-22 crop year (July-June). The decision taken by the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will help farmers take a call on which kharif (summer) crop to grow as sowing picks with the spread of the Southwest monsoon in the coming weeks.





Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the Cabinet has approved the MSP of 14 kharif crops for the 2021-22 crop year (July-June) and farmers would get 50-85 per cent returns over their cost of production. For the 2021-22 crop year, Tomar said the government raised the MSP of paddy (common variety) by Rs 72 to Rs 1,940 per quintal from Rs 1,868 per quintal in the year-ago period. The MSP of Grade A variety of paddy has also been increased by Rs 72 to Rs 1,960 per quintal this year from Rs 1,888 per quintal last year. Paddy is the main kharif crop, the sowing of which has begun with the onset of the Southwest monsoon. Among coarse cereals, the government increased the MSP of jowar (hybrid) by Rs 118 to Rs 2,738 per quintal from Rs 2,620 per quintal last year.