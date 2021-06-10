Modi government committed to double farmers' income: Nadda

New Delhi :

"The decision taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi to increase MSP for Kharif crops shows the determination of his government to double farmers' income. I thank the Prime Minister for the decision," Nadda said in a tweet.





The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved an increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated kharif crops for marketing season 2021-22.





The highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for sesamum (Rs 452 per quintal) followed by tur and urad (Rs 300 per quintal each).