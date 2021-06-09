Delhi Congress to protest against fuel price hike on Friday

New Delhi :

The decision to hold protests at petrol pumps was taken during a virtual meeting of senior Delhi Congress leaders under the leadership of the party's city unit chief Anil Kumar Chaudhary.





The party workers along with senior party leaders, including the members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), will participate in the protests across the national capital on Friday.





Chaudhary said that when people were battling with the pandemic, the Modi government, taking advantage of the helplessness of the people, quietly allowed the prices of petrol and diesel to soar.





The meeting also unanimously passed a resolution to thank interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for their relentless demands to get free vaccination for all, which has been finally announced by the Narendra Modi-led Central government.





The Delhi Congress chief asserted that Rahul Gandhi had maintained all through that universal vaccination was the only remedy to save lives and stop the spread of the deadly Covid-19 virus in the country.