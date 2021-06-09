Delhi reports 337 new Covid cases, 36 deaths

New Delhi :

This is the second straight day that the national capital has witnessed a slight surge in daily cases. Delhi had reported 231 new cases on Monday, the lowest since March 2, which increased to 316 on Tuesday.

The daily test positivity rate stood at 0.46 per cent on Wednesday.

The national capital presently has 4,511 active cases, of which 1,555 are in home isolation. The active caseload dropped below the 5,000-mark for the first time since March 24 on Tuesday when it stood at 4,962.

As many as 752 Covid patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries so far in the national capital to 14,00,913.

Meanwhile, 36 new deaths in the past 24 hours took Delhi's overall Covid death toll to 24,704.