Telangana to spend Rs 10K cr to improve healthcare infra

The decision was taken at the State Cabinet meeting late Tuesday and announced past midnight.





Chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, it was decided at the meeting that the government will focus on the public health sector the way it strengthened irrigation sector and brought qualitative changes.





While deciding to improve healthcare infrastructure at a cost of Rs.10,000 crore over the next two years, it asked the Cabinet Sub-Committee headed by finance minister Harish Rao to prepare a report with all details in this regard.





The Sub-Committee will review the situation in government hospitals, staff and other infrastructure facilities. The panel with ministers Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Srinivas Yadav, VemulaPrashanth Reddy, Srinivas Goud, Sabita Indra Reddy, and Satyavathi Rathod as other members will tour Kerala, Tamil Nadu where better medical treatment is given as well as Sri Lanka, to study the situation and submit a report.





The nine-hour long cabinet meeting discussed several issues and took some key decisions.





The Cabinet decided to set up boarding centres in all the government hospitals for the attendants of the patients.





A pilot project on Telangana health profile will be undertaken in Mulugu and Sircilla districts.





The Cabinet decided to set up chemotherapy units in the district centres with all the facilities. The government will upgrade all the blood banks and set up new ones if need be.





The Cabinet has instructed the medical and health department to appoint the required staff to create better facilities for orthopedic, neurology and other specialties.





The Cabinet decided to build a super specialty hospital in the premises of the present Jail in Warangal and to offer all the super specialty care.





It was also decided to appoint candidates who did Masters in Hospital Administration for the hospital administration in the State.





The medical and health department was directed to make available courses like nursing, midwifery, lab technician, radiology and dialysis technical courses in the government medical colleges.





The Cabinet asked the health department to build separate special blocks in government hospitals for mother and child related medical services.





The Cabinet had an in-depth review of the cultivation plans during monsoon and the readiness of the agriculture department. It hailed the increase in cultivation under the Kaleswaram and other irrigation projects jurisdiction.





The Cabinet expressed happiness over 3 crore tonnes of paddy produced in 1, 06, 03, 927 acres in the last monsoon and summer seasons. It has congratulated agriculture minister Niranjan Reddy, officials from the agriculture department for their efforts in getting this result.





The State Cabinet has also approved the statement made by the chief minister in Legislative Assembly announcing 30 per cent pay revision to government employees, contract, outsourcing employees and pensioners in the state. A total of 9,21,037 employees and pensioners will be benefited.





The hiked salaries will be paid from June.