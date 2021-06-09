Centre should procure as many vaccines as possible to keep children safe: Sisodia

New Delhi :

The ruling AAP dispensation led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has voiced concern over safety of children while citing opinion of experts that children may be affected in a possible third wave of COVID-19.





Sharing a newspaper report, Sisodia tweeted, ''The world has started working on vaccine for children under age 12. Centre Govt should proactively do the needful to procure as many vaccines as possible to keep our children safe.'' Currently, people aged 18 years and above are being vaccinated in India. The screening of children in the age group of 2-18 for trial of Covaxin vaccine has started started at the AIIMS Patna and New Delhi to see if the vaccine is suitable for them.