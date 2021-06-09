52 children among 203 new COVID patients in Mizoram

Aizawl :

Of the fresh cases, Aizawl district reported the highest 158 infections, followed by Lunglei district at 24 and Kolasib district at 11, he said.





Fifty-two children were among the newly-infected people, the official said.





Four patients have travel history, while 150 patients were found to be COVID-positive during contact tracing and it is yet to be ascertained how the remaining 49 patients were infected, he said.





At present, Mizoram has 3,370 active cases, while 10,769 people have recovered.





The death toll in the state remains at 57.





The recovery rate is 75.86 per cent.





According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, 2,74,383 people have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines in the state. Of them, 52,535 received the second dose till Tuesday.