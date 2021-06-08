Maha's Covid cases dip, deaths soar, Mumbai toll crosses 15K

Mumbai :

Compared to 340 deaths declared on Monday, the state revealed 702 fatalities on Tuesday, comprising 295 fresh and 407 previous deaths, taking the toll to 101,172 now.

The number of fresh cases remained below the 20,000 level for the ninth consecutive day but increased from 10,219 on Monday to 10,891, and the state tally climbed up to 58,52,891.

In Mumbai, for the 10th consecutive day, the new infections remained below the four figure level, dropping from 730 on Monday to 682, while the city tally rose to 712,055. Deaths decreased from 28 a day earlier to seven, taking total fatalities in the country's commercial capital to 15,006.

The number of active cases dropped from 174,320 to 167,927, as another 16,577 fully cured patients returned home, taking the total to 55,80,925, while the recovery rate further improved from 95.25 per cent to 95.35 per cent.

The Mumbai circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts - recorded a spurt in new cases, from 1,895 to 2,022, and its tally rose to 15,52,411 and with 48 more deaths, the toll now stood at 28,447, in view of the reconciliation of previous fatalities.

Meanwhile, the number of people in home isolation stood at 11,53,147 now, while those in institutional quarantine totalled 6,225.