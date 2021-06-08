Continued and sharp decline in daily Covid cases: Government

New Delhi :

In a joint press briefing on the pandemic situation, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said almost 79 per cent decline in daily new COVID-19 cases has been noted since the peak on May 7.





He said India has reported 20,822 coronavirus cases and 252 deaths per million population, which is among the lowest in the world.





The government also stressed on following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour till the population is vaccinated, to avert any future wave.