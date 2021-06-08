CET exam to be held on August 28, 29 in Karnataka

Bangalore :

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test for various vocational courses, including engineering, is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 and 29.





The government is also contemplating admission for BSc degree courses through CET.





"The CET exam will take place on August 28 and 29. Each subject will carry 60 marks," Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said at a press conference on Tuesday.





The exam will be held on August 30 for candidates staying in border regions, he said.





The Maths and Biology exams will be held on the first day while Physics and Chemistry on the second. Registration will commence from June 15, he said, adding that the PUC marks will not be taken into account.





Narayan further said students will be required to score a minimum mark to clear the entrance test. On the admission to various science courses, Narayan said, "We are considering admitting science students into BSc degree courses through CET. If possible, from this year onwards."





He said some relaxation could be given in view of confusion related to the grace marks given in the PUC second year.





The Karnataka government decided to promote the PUC second-year students to the next level without holding the exam in view of the disruption caused by the COVID-19.