Suvendu Adhikari meets HM Amit Shah

Kolkata :

BJP MLA and Leader of opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed various issues concerning the state.





Adhikari, a former minister in the last Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, had joined the BJP just before the 2021 state assembly elections.





"Shri @SuvenduWB ji called on Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji," Shah's office tweeted with a picture of the home minister and the West Bengal leader.





In his first meeting after becoming the leader of opposition in the state assembly, Adhikari also met Union minister Mansukh Mandviya. He is also scheduled to meet BJP national president J P Nadda, party sources said.





Adhikari may also have a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a source said.





The Leader of opposition in West Bengal assembly said in a tweet that he discussed with Shah several matters concerning the state and sought his blessings for Bengal.





"Honourable HM assured, he was and he will be there for Bengal always," he said.





Adhikari had defeated TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a closely fought battle in Nandigram during the state assembly polls held in March-April this year.





Adhikari's meeting with top brass of the BJP comes days after his presence in Modi-Mamata meet over cyclone Yaas review had irked the TMC leader.





According to sources, Mamata Banerjee had arrived late at the aforementioned meeting and left after submitting a report on the impact of the cyclone.