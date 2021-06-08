Rights Of Mehul Choski Will Be Respected, Courts Will Decide Future Course: Dominica PM

New Delhi :

Dominica Prime Minister Rooseveltt Skerrit said the rights of ''Indian citizen'' Mehul Choksi will be respected and courts will decide on the future course of action.





In a first public statement since Choksi, wanted in a Rs 13,500-crore bank fraud case in India, was held in the Caribbean island country after his disappearance from Antigua and Barbuda on May 23, Skerrit said, ''The rights of Mehul Choski will be respected.'' The statement reported by local media outlet 'natureisle' quoted the Prime Minister as saying that court will decide what happens to Choksi next.





''The matter with this Indian citizen is before the courts. The courts will decide what happens to the gentleman and we will allow the court process to go through. I do not like to get involved by making public statements in these matters,'' Skerrit said.





''His rights will be respected as has been done thus far and let the court decide what will happen. We have no issues in so far as the matter relates to Antigua and or India, we are part of our own community and we must recognize our duties and responsibilities in this regard,'' he was quoted by the website. Choksi had mysteriously gone missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda where he has been staying since 2018 as a citizen.





He was detained in neighbouring island country Dominica for illegal entry after a possible romantic escapade with his rumoured girlfriend.





His lawyers alleged that he was kidnapped from Jolly Harbour in Antigua by policemen looking like Antiguan and Indian and brought to Dominica on a boat.





He was also brought before a Roseau magistrate, on the orders of Dominica High Court, which is hearing a Habeas Corpus petition filed by his lawyers, to answer charges of illegal entry where he pleaded not guilty but was denied bail. A team of Indian officials had gone to Dominica to try deportation of Choksi, having pending Interpol Red Corner Notice, but returned after High Court adjourned the matter.