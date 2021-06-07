Andhra reports 4,873 new Covid cases

Hyderabad :

A total of 64,800 samples were tested during the period. With the addition of 4,873 cases, the cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases detected in Andhra Pradesh, now stands at 17,63,221.

During the last 24 hours, Chittoor district reported the maximum number of cases at 961. According to the health bulletin, 810 new cases were traced in East Godavari, 535 new cases in Anantapur and 464 new cases in YSR Kadapa were the other districts reporting high numbers on Monday.

Meanwhile, 86 fresh fatalities reported on Monday, pushed the cumulative death toll to 11,5522. According to the daily media bulletin issued by the state command control room, Chittoor district accounted for 13 deaths during the 24-hour period.

While ten deaths were reported from Guntur, nine deaths each were reported from Srikakulam and Anantapur districts. Meanwhile seven people each succumbed in West Godavari, and Vizianagaram districts. Prakasam and Visakhapatnam districts reported six fatalities each, followed by five each in East Godavari, Krishna, and Kurnool districts. Four deaths were reported from Nellore district.

With the testing of 64,800 samples on Monday, the authorities have so far conducted 1,98,56,522 tests in all.

The 24-hour period also saw 13,702 people recovering from the virus. With this the cumulative number of recovered people rose to 16,37,419.

The number of active cases stands at 1,14,510.