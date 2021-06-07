Jammu and Kashmir sees lowest Covid tally, toll since 2nd wave began

Jammu :

Officials said 288 cases and seven deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 689 cases and nine deaths from the Kashmir division while 4,178 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

One new confirmed case of mucormycosis has been reported, taking the number of black fungus cases to 16.

So far, 301,467 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K, out of which 273,853 have recovered, and 4,090 have succumbed.

The number of active cases is 23,524, out of which 8,723 are from the Jammu division and 14,801 from the Kashmir division.